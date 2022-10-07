Sutton's prediction: 2-1

West Ham got over the line against Wolves last week with a much-needed win, after Jarrod Bowen got off the mark with his first league goal of the season.

The Hammers may have a bit of momentum now, but this is where we will find out.

As for Fulham, what kind of threat they pose will depend on whether Aleksandar Mitrovic is fit after he was injured against Newcastle last week.

Ryan's prediction: 2-1

West Ham are at home and I think they will edge it, although Mitrovic will have a say in that if he plays.

