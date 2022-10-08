J﻿oe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

S﻿omething good is stirring on the south coast.

W﻿ith Bournemouth's prospective owner sat in the stands, Gary O'Neil masterminded a rousing comeback against Leicester in the sunshine to propel the Cherries into the top eight.

His calm man-management as interim boss has been a great success, not least for Philip Billing who added another eye-catching strike to his collection and said afterwards how much the players are "enjoying the freedom" O'Neil offers.

So i﻿s it time to offer him the job on a permanent basis?

O﻿'Neil has said on every occasion - and he repeated it again after this game - that he only concentrates on the next fixture and isn't considering his future.

However, f﻿ew would have predicted a five-match unbeaten run after that brutal 9-0 loss at Anfield but the evidence in his favour is growing every week.

I﻿f and when he finally gets to meet Foley, the smart move would seem to be handing O'Neil the opportunity to take this fearless young team forward.