W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Saturday's game at Craven Cottage.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Jeff: We are solid at the back, but up front we are toothless. I do not understand the hype about DCL. He is Championship material at best.

Dan: I think a draw was a fair result. It could have been different if Mitrovic was shown a red card, which I feel he should have. Last year we would have lost here.

Terry: Poor performance from the forward players, kept losing the ball allowing Fulham to control the play. Gray and Gordon were especially poor at not keeping or using the ball and this allowed Everton no outlet, especially in the second half.

L﻿es: Our performances are better than last season, the desire to perform well can be seen. Our defence is playing extremely well, but that means nothing when we are lacking so much in the final third. Partner for DCL needed in January.