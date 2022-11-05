Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "When you play 65 minutes with 10 v 11 it is a different kind of win.

"We played a fantastic game for 90-95 minutes. We conceded one shot on target, of course they missed Mitrovic but the way we played was outstanding in all departments.

"Everyone runs, everyone made the contribution. Big compliment to the team."

On red card: "He has to learn. It can happen in football and they score a goal, but you have to play 11 v 11. Hopefully he can learn for the future. He is an exceptional player and all that he has given to us these years is amazing, but he has to learn to control the emotions and control the actions. I am pretty sure he will learn."

On Haaland penalty: "He hit the penalty. He hit strong. Their goalkeeper is an incredible penalty saver but at the end the coin came to our side."