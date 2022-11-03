B﻿runo Guimaraes has tweeted to encourage Newcastle fans to vote for Miguel Almiron in the race to be named Premier League Player of the Month, stating "Miggy is living his dreams".

Guimaraes is up for the award but has pointed to Almiron's fine run of form which has seen him score six goals in as many matches.

The players up for the award are:

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Leandro Trossard (Brighton)

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is up for Manager of the Month, alongside the likes of Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola.