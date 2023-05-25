Pep Guardiola insists Erling Haaland's disallowed goal against Brighton proves that Manchester City won the Premier League on their own merits.

Guardiola dismissed claims that City's third successive title win came after Arsenal surrendered their eight-point lead at the top.

Haaland looked to Wednesday's game against the Seagulls 11 minutes from time, but the goal was ruled out after VAR spotted a shirt pull on Levi Colwill.

"If it's disallowed, every action to Erling Haaland by all central defenders is a fault," he said.

"Every action. And we saw one or two [on Wednesday].

"It's a goal because he's bigger, he's stronger, he won the position [from Colwill] and it was an incredible action from Cole Palmer and the goal should be given.

"But that proved that what we won on the pitch belongs to us, not anyone gave us anything.

"He has bruises on all of his body after the games. If he's faulting in the disallowed goal, every action to him is a fault and never happens."