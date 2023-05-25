Hearts confirm trio's exit

Defender Michael Smith, goalkeeper Ross Stewart and winger Gary Mackay-Steven are to leave Hearts at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Smith has made over 200 appearances in six seasons with the club, while Stewart has provided back-up since initially arriving on loan in summer 2020, and Macaky-Steven has played 64 games in an injury-disrupted three-and-a-half year spell.

Sporting director Joe Savage says the trio have all "played a part in helping this club to return to the top end of Scottish football".

And interim manager Steven Naismith said: "All three of them have been fantastic to work with since I came into the first-team scene.

“They’re all at different stages of their careers and have faced different challenges this season but they’ve always given nothing less than 100% and they should be proud to be part of this club’s history."