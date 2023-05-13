Aberdeen boss Barry Robson told Sportsound: "A difficult game for us. A lot of emotion - the Gothenburg Greats were here, a full house, Hibs came at us. It was difficult.

"We were not at our best. We were dogged, we hung in. We never passed the ball we wanted to, we never put our structure and system on them - which we've done brilliantly in the last three months. You get games like that.

"I'm happy we got a point when we weren't at our best. I don't expect the players to play brilliant football every week. There's going to be hard games. There's going to be games we don't play well and need to find a way. We did that today.

"I can't ask any more from those players. They have been outstanding - I mean brilliant. We'll take the point and we'll move on.

"I'm sick of speaking about VAR. I'm not even going to look back at the incident [Josh Campbell's yellow card]. I just have to move on. I don't know where we're at with it."