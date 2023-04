Arsenal are set to revive their interest in Wolves' Portugal forward Pedro Neto, 23. (Teamtalk), external

Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha has been offered a new contract worth £200,000 a week by the Eagles. The 30-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, attracting interest from the Gunners, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain. (Guardian), external

