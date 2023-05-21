Leeds United's Luke Ayling, speaking to BBC Sport: "There is still a tiny bit of hope. We have to grab on to that.

"We just have to go out there next week and try to take care of our business. We know it's a slim chance, but we have to hang on to that and try to go out in a good way, because the fans deserve that.

"We will have to try to give our all next week.

"We need to get our heads in the right place this week, then try to win a game of football."