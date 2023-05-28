Analysis: Southampton 4-4 Liverpool

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp summed the match up best.

"Crazy game, a bit too crazy for my tastes to be honest. The start was really good, the finish was outstanding, in the middle it was not good enough, it's as easy as that," he told BBC Sport after full-time.

Liverpool opened the scoring through Diogo Jota who punished Romeo Lavia's poor pass before Roberto Firmino made it 2-0 after 14 minutes, scoring in his final match for the Reds.

But Klopp's side stepped off the gas and concede four unanswered goals to a Southampton side who haven't won for 13 games.

With a Champions League spot already out of the question the Reds played with the pressure off. They found themselves level thanks to two second-half goals in two minutes and could have won the match late on when Mohamed Salah struck the post.

After the match outgoing Liverpool midfielder James Milner said it was "fantastic" to be a part of this era at Liverpool.

"It's obviously a strange feeling but all good things come to an end," he said.

"I've had an amazing time here, achieved a lot, but it has to end at some point unfortunately."

Liverpool ended their Premier League campaign in fifth, qualifying for the Europa League.