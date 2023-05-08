Fulham enjoyed their 14th Premier League win of the season; only in 1959-60 have they ever won more games in a top-flight campaign (17).

Leicester have lost 21 Premier League games this season, their most in a league campaign since 1994-95 (25), a season in which they were relegated from the top-flight.

Fulham scored five goals in a Premier League game for the first time since beating Norwich 5-0 in August 2012.

Leicester have conceded in each of their last 20 Premier League games (39 goals conceded), their longest run without a league clean sheet since going 21 from April to December 1994.

James Maddison became the first Leicester player to assist a goal in three consecutive Premier League appearances since Riyad Mahrez in February 2016. Maddison has nine assists overall in the competition this term, his most in a single top-flight campaign.