Micah Richards believes Casemiro is "one of the signings of the season" after continuing to impress for Manchester United.

On Monday, the Brazil midfielder was named in Fifpro's world XI for 2022.

Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "What a wonderful player he is.

"We knew he was good but a lot of people questioned him when he first came in. Was it too much money? Was he too old? Is he coming for a holiday?

"His passion and desire, his tactical awareness, he is a proper, proper player.

"Sometimes it’s difficult for players to come to the Premier League and adapt, especially when they are a little bit older.

"But I think he has been one of the signings of the season without doubt. Without him United are not the same, so they need to keep him fit if they are going to go and challenge for more trophies this season."

