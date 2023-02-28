This is the first meeting between Bristol City and Manchester City in the FA Cup. Their most recent encounters were in the 2017-18 League Cup semi-finals, with Manchester City winning both legs (2-1 home, 3-2 away).

Manchester City have won their past 12 FA Cup matches against sides from a lower division by an aggregate score of 42-8. Their last such defeat was at Wigan Athletic in February 2018, when they lost 1-0.