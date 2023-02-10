Celtic 'tie Postecoglou to a chair' amid Leeds link

Celtic assistant John Kennedy joked manger Ange Postecolgou has been "tied to a chair upstairs" to ensure he isn't lured away by Leeds United.

Former Australia boss Postecoglou has been linked with the Elland Road managerial vacancy after leading Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title and Scottish League Cup in his debut season in Glasgow.

Postecoglou was absent from Celtic's news conference on Friday, with Kennedy filling in on media duties and dousing talk of the Greek-Australian being Leeds-bound.

“We’ve just tied him to the chair upstairs and put security on his door," he said.

"There’s always speculation and that’s credit to the manager and the job he’s done here.

"I know first-hand the way he works. He’s really focused on his job here, he loves being here and he’s in the middle of building something very special.

"So I think his mind is firmly focused on being at Celtic and doing the best he can here."