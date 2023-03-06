'We were probably the better team' - Carey

St Johnstone midfielder Graham Carey says a lack of clinical edge cost his side against Hearts, in a game they were largely the better side.

The Perthshire Saints had more shots at their former teammate Zander Clark, forcing the shot stopper into some fine saves.

"The boys are disappointed, I don't think it was a 3-0 game," said Carey to SaintsTV, external post-match.

"I thought we played well in parts, we just were not clinical. I think we created a lot of chances and we have definitely played worse and come away with victories, so it is just frustrating.

"It was tough to take because at half-time it was 1-0 and we were probably the better team with the most chances.

"There are positives to take so we can't be too hard on ourselves," he added. "If we keep doing what we're doing with the ball, cut out a few mistakes defensively then we should be fine. We restricted Hearts to few chances but they were clinical and we weren't - that's pretty much what the game was about."