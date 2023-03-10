Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Newcastle need to get back on track after five games without a win in all competitions, but they have not scored for 315 minutes now and that lack of bite is their biggest problem.

They created some chances against Manchester City last week, but they really need someone to start putting them away if they are going to stay in the hunt for a top-four place.

I don't think Eddie Howe's side are feeling sorry for themselves, because they are still playing well up until the final third. Their fans are proud of their efforts this season and will really get behind them here too, which will help.

Wolves got a great win over Tottenham last week but they are not out of trouble yet. They will make life difficult for Newcastle but I am still going for a home win - albeit a very narrow one.

Adam's prediction: 2-2

I'm going to go with some goals here.

