United icon Dossing dies at age 81

Dundee United are mourning the loss of former striker and hall of fame inductee Finn Dossing at the age of 81.

The Dane scored netted 76 times in 115 appearances for United in a three-year spell from 1964.

His 25-goal haul in the 1965-66 season was crucial to the club qualifying for European football for the first time.

He also turned out for American side Dallas Tornado as well as Aalborg and Viborg in his homeland.

Dossing, who had a United supporters' club named after him, maintained strong links with the Tannadice club after his retirement and was one of the first players inducted into the fall of fame following its launch in 2008.

"Everyone at Dundee United would like to pass on their condolences to Finn’s wife Bente, sons Michael and Morten and the rest of his family and friends," the club added.