Following Tuesday's 3-2 defeat by Galatasaray - Manchester United's sixth loss in 10 games this season - manager Erik ten Hag said: "In this moment, we are in a very difficult period, But we are behind each other - me, the directors and the team. We will fight. We know we have to do better and together we will come out."

The Daily Mail leads with 'Euro trash' while the Daily Express simply reads 'Shambles: Casemiro sent off as Ten Hag's ailing giants are left in the mire'.

Ten Hag continued: "There are no excuses. Maybe we have a bit of an unbalanced left side, but still we can't make the errors we are making. We have to do better. A simple fact, we have to win our games.

"I have seen a team that was really connected, with a great spirit. They played in stages fantastic and scored good goals, twice in total control of the game. All of a sudden, we make a mistake. I know football is a game of mistakes, but I have to give instructions of how we deal with these situations."

On boos at the end: "Yes, I can understand. They can expect responsibility for the team. At his moment we don't get the results. At his moment they are disappointed, I can understand. We have to do better. I have seen a team with great spirit. A team backed by the crowd. In the end the fans are disappointed, of course. We are."

On Andre Onana: "We are happy with our goalkeeper group. Andre, last season, was in a final of the Champions League. He has the capabilities to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. We have already seen in games his great capabilities, his personality. I am sure he will bounce back."

