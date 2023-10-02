Oli McBurnie gave BBC Radio Sheffield his thoughts on Sheffield United's start to the season: "It's frustrating because we know we should have more points on the board, but we can't make excuses and cry about anything. We need to address it quickly and that starts next week."

On fan frustration with Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom, McBurnie said: "It's ridiculous. The things the gaffer has done and the way that he goes about his business and what he's done with us...

"If you look at his win ratio and where he's taken us from with what he's had, I don't think there's many people in the country who could have done that.

"The boys are 1000000% behind him; I'm 1000000% behind him. He's top class."

