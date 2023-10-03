Chelsea defender Levi Colwill says Armando Broja "has everything" as a striker after he scored for Chelsea on Monday.

Broja's goal against Fulham, which came just a minute after Mykhailo Mudryk's opener, was his first goal since recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

"I'm so happy for him, it was a long time he was out injured," Colwill said. "He came back and has been working so hard to come into the side and score which is the best way to come back."

On the competition between Broja and Nicolas Jackson to be Chelsea's first-choice striker, Colwill said: "They're both great strikers so to have that battle day in day out for starting positions is going to be good for both of them.

"They're both going to learn and when they come on the pitch they have got to take their chances.

"Armando has got everything, he's a problem. I'd hate to play against him. He's big and strong and takes his chances."

