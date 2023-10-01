Davis takes the interim reins

Former midfielder Steven Davis will lead the interim management team at Rangers in the wake of Michael Beale's dismissal.

Vastly experienced Northern Ireland international Davis' contract expired in the summer but he has been using the club's facilities as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The 38-year-old - who joined Rangers for a second time in 2019 and has made more than 370 appearances for the club - will be supported by Alex Rae, Steven Smith, Brian Gilmour and Colin Stewart.

It is understood the new management team have all the required UEFA badges to lead Rangers into their Europa League tie against Aris Limassol in Cyprus on Thursday.