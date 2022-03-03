Team news - Everton v Boreham Wood
- Published
Everton make six changes from the side that lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City, but still field a strong side that includes Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Anthony Gordon.
Asmir Begovic starts in goal, with Jarrod Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko coming in to the defence. The Ukrainian is named captain.
Further forward, Andros Townsend and Salomon Rondon play in place of Alex Iwobi and Richarlison, both of whom are on the bench.
Boreham Wood make two changes to their team from the 1-0 home win over Eastleigh. The most notable is the return of captain Mark Ricketts, who scored the winner over Bournemouth in round four.
Right-back Kane Smith, who is an Everton supporter, also starts.
The two players dropping out are James Comley and Dennon Lewis.