Team news - Everton v Boreham Wood

Everton make six changes from the side that lost 1-0 at home to Manchester City, but still field a strong side that includes Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Anthony Gordon.

Asmir Begovic starts in goal, with Jarrod Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko coming in to the defence. The Ukrainian is named captain.

Further forward, Andros Townsend and Salomon Rondon play in place of Alex Iwobi and Richarlison, both of whom are on the bench.