Thomas Tuchel admits he is tempted to throw fit-again wing-back Reece James straight into Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

The England international has missed Chelsea's past 12 matches after suffering a hamstring injury against Brighton on 29 December.

Tuchel reported that James, 22, has "looked brilliant in the last two training sessions" and he will wait until after the Blues' final session before making a decision.

"Then let's see if I'm crazy enough to just put him on the pitch, or if the reasonable side of me wins in the end and we go for step by step," he said.

"It would be a huge step, but honestly yesterday and today he looked so strong, so confident, and so, so involved in training that you are tempted to do it. Let's see, we have a little bit of time.

"The most important [thing] for him and for us is that he's back and that he feels so confident that he can step up to the kind of level he did yesterday and today."

With the exception of long-term absentee Ben Chilwell, Tuchel has a fully fit squad to choose from, with Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic both shaking off injuries picked up against Lille on Tuesday.

The manager will also make a late decision on whether Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal.

"Kepa did fantastic in the period that we had to be without Edou, so it's an uncomfortable and very comfortable situation to be in,” he added.