Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid - Ralf Rangnick reaction

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick to BT Sport: "I think we played a very good first half - exactly the way we wanted to play with a high energy level but we couldn't convert that into one or two goals.

"It was hard in the second half and always interrupted. There was always somebody lying on the floor. I would also say some curious refereeing decisions. I wouldn't say they were decisive but at least he fell too often for those time-wasting antics and four minutes at the end added on was a joke for me.

"We know they are good at defending leads. We had one or two moments in the second half and there was a brilliant save from the goalkeeper. We were fully aware that against this team you need to score the first goal yourself. "