West Ham fans can play a big part in Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg against Sevilla, says manager David Moyes.

The Hammers fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Spain a week ago but Moyes feels a lively home atmosphere could turn the tie in their favour.

"Sometimes you need the crowd to lift the players as well," said Moyes.

"We're going to play against a side who will make it difficult and maybe disrupt the game at times. We're going to need the crowd to see that as well."

West Ham have picked up huge wins over the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea at London Stadium this season and, while the ground still has its critics among supporters, Moyes is hopeful the stadium can start to feel like their own.

He added: "We're beginning to grow into it. The club are trying to bring the ends in and make things more compact for everyone.

"I hope we're turning the stadium into one which teams will look forward to coming to, but not look forward to the game."