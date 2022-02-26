Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley: Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “It is one loss in seven now. The mentality is firm and their were a lot of good performances and we have had a lot of travelling in the last week with Brighton as well.

"We played a bit sluggishly, slow and played too many backwards passes in the first half. In the second half we really applied ourselves to try and win the game. We just needed to be a bit sharper and a bit crisper.

"Historically we are strong in the second half of the season and we have shown that today."