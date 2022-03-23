Liverpool talking point: Where will the Reds finish?

John Gibbons, The Anfield Wrap, external

Points total: 92

Finish position: Top

It's going to go right to the wire again, you can tell, but I am backing Liverpool to get over the line and become champions, just!

If we can get out of the Etihad with a point (or even a win) I fancy Liverpool to drop fewer points than City between now and the end of the season with our greater firepower.

Then, there is just the small matter of an FA Cup semi-final against each other.

And a potential Champions League final in Paris...

I'm off for a lie down.

See you in April.

