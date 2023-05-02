S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

After gaining a much-needed three points against Brighton, our survival instincts appeared to have kicked in.

With decisions going our way and players relishing every opportunity, it felt like the triumph of the season partly because we had been longing for it. After 11 games, it was worth the wait.

Then came Brentford. All within an instant, we plummeted from the highs.

After almost securing a win, but for the dying minutes, we left with the most heart-breaking loss of the season.

It is a bump in the road that will certainly pass.

A defeat dampens our spirits until defeats from our relegation rivals lift us and instil hope in us again… and the cycle continues.

With a tough run-in, picking up points against some of the Premier League giants could keep us up.

As we all know, there’s no better way to do it than the Forest way. Gaining points against Brighton is a fine example of this.