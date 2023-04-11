N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Victory at the weekend against Southampton extended Manchester City’s unbeaten run to eight in all competitions and five in the Premier League.

It proved to be a satisfactory weekend for City with Arsenal demonstrating that they are not so great at game management, letting a two goal lead slip at Anfield.

It’s now just a six-point gap at the top and City have a game in hand. I’m pretty hopeful ahead of the crucial encounter between the top two sides at the Etihad in a couple of weeks time.

Ahead of tonight’s Champions League quarter final first leg against Bayern Munich, both manager Thomas Tuchel and defender Matthijs de Ligt have been extremely complimentary about their opponents, describing City as one of the strongest teams in the world.

The big issue now, with the title, will be the number of games City have coming up and whether they can maintain their recent levels throughout. If we beat Bayern over two legs it’s going to be tough playing twice a week, but I’m not betting against City making it three title-winning seasons in a row and an amazing fifth Premier League in six years.