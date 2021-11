🗣️ "He's a reference in world football"



Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa praises Spurs boss Antonio Conte ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash.



Hear all the team news



🎧 ➡️ https://t.co/xBnWEg2DVC#lufc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/hMVHMtqosK — BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) November 19, 2021

End of twitter post

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.