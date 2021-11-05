Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the media before his side host Leicester on Sunday.

Here are the key lines:

Striker Patrick Bamford (ankle) along with defenders Luke Ayling (knee) and Robin Koch (pubis) remain out for the visit of Leicester;

Bielsa says Bamford's problem is complicated and makes it difficult to assess when he can return;

Versatile Jamie Shackleton and left-back Junior Firpo may be available;

Bielsa adds that midfielder Adam Forshaw is healthy and is training: "He now has to assimilate a succession of games";

Brendan Rodgers is one of the best coaches in the league, says Bielsa, because he "changes formations with sense. They're well-formed and articulated" and he feels they improve year on year;

On the first ten games of the season Bielsa says: "All of the performances haven't been the same. The amount of points we have, which positions us in the table where we are, is not what we wanted to get."

