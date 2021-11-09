Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has turned down the chance to join Newcastle. (Athletic, subscription required), external

Newcastle and Watford are keen on taking Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones on loan, with a host of Championship clubs also interested in the 29-year-old. (Sun), external

The Magpies also want to sign Lazio and Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 26, when the winter window opens. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, former Chelsea technical director and ex-Nigeria international Michael Emenalo has emerged as the leading contender to become Newcastle United's new director of football. (Telegraph, subscription required), external

