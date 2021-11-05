Moyes on injuries, the busy schedule & Liverpool
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Sunday's match against Liverpool.
Here are the key lines from the West Ham boss:
It's a "quick turnaround" after Thursday's Europa League game but " hopefully we'll be OK";
Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic will be assessed as they "had a bit of an injury" before the game at Genk;
Moyes said his side are being tested by the busy schedule but "whoever we’re bringing in at the moment is doing a good job and playing well";
The Hammers go into Sunday's game "believing in how we’re playing" and want to give Liverpool a better game than last year (when the Hammers lost 3-1 at London Stadium) to show their progression;
Moyes "was fortunate to finish above Liverpool a couple of times" when he was at Everton, but since then "they have improved many things" and are challenging for all the competitions they enter."