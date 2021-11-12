West Ham United have appointed former Hammers midfielder Mark Robson as the club’s under-23s lead coach.

Robson leaves Championship side Peterborough United, where he was serving as an assistant manager, and will replace Dmitri Halajko, who is departing to take up a youth and coaching development role at the Premier League.

“I am really pleased to be joining the academy and really pleased to be back at West Ham United, my local team,” said Robson.

“I’ve been a supporter all my life, watching from the terraces and playing for the club, so to have the chance to come back and be a part of the process helping our younger players on the pathway to the first team is fantastic. I’m really looking forward to the new challenge.”