Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport data analyst

Following the heavy defeat to Leicester City and the criticism aimed at Manchester United’s lack of fight, I wanted to put some numbers on the performance to gauge what went wrong.

As a team Leicester City outran United by a significant margin, with 110km of distance covered compared to 105km, which probably isn’t a surprise to anyone who watched the match.

When pundits talk about ‘winning your battles’, we can put a figure on it by duels won. This is a measure of which team won the 50/50 contests during a match. It’s a simple but effective way to quickly understand if one side came out on top in that area.

Last Saturday was a good example of this; United’s duels won figure went from 46% in the first half to 37% in the second. In short, Leicester came out on top in the second half by winning nearly two-thirds of the duels, making their dominance count with three goals in the final 15 minutes to win the game.

What’s worrying for United is this is no one-off. United have the joint lowest duels won figure in the league this season, with 47% from their eight matches so far.

I’d be surprised if this wasn’t a talking point when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preps his side ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford on Sunday.