On squad fitness and Eberechi Eze, Vieira said: "He had a full week with the first team where he did from the start to the end, he is doing really well. I was really pleased with where he is at the moment, but it is still too short for him to take part in the game tomorrow". The rest of the squad trained with only Nathan Ferguson missing out;

On taking on Manchester City, who haven't conceded a Premier League goal at home: "It is a challenge and there is no doubt about the strength of the City squad. We have to be brave and play with a strong personality and we will try to score goals";

Vieira started his coaching journey with the City group but was helped by Pep Guardiola while training for his badges: "When he was at Bayern Munich he opened the doors for me to see the full session. He made time for me after training or in the evening. It was a privilege to spend the quality time with him";