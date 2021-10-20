Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brushed off widespread criticism of the club's form when he faced the media on Tuesday.

But Joe Smith from the Stretford Paddock YouTube Channel believes the Red Devils boss needs to re-unite the team on and off the pitch - and solve the ongoing conundrum of how best to utilise Cristiano Ronaldo.

Smith told BBC Sounds' Football Daily: "Top of the list, I think we need to see a team who plays with cohesion. Maybe we look at philosophy and tactics after that. Before anything else we need to look like we're all pulling in the same direction.

"This team is playing the worst it's played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Before anything else we need to have everyone pulling in the same direction."

Asked about how Ronaldo fits into the Manchester United approach, he added: "There's an issue that needs to be addressed. If you're going to play Ronaldo every week you have to account for the fact that when you don't have the ball, you have 10 men.

"Regardless of whether we should have signed him, we now have to react to the fact we have signed him."

