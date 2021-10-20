Raheem Sterling featured from the bench for Manchester City in their Champions League win at Club Bruges and his place in Pep Guardiola's plans continues to be a point of debate.

Sterling has scored just once so far this season and the England forward has found himself being rotated as Guardiola looks to use the abundance of attacking talent at his disposal.

"You should be disappointed you are not playing and that's a good thing," former Everton and Chelsea winger Pat Nevin told BBC Sounds' Football Daily podcast.

"But it's a hard decision to make. It's a short career, it doesn't last a long time. Sterling and others are at the peak of their game and they are not playing football.

"There is a part of me that thinks I don't know how I could cope with that. I know it's one of the best teams around but I'd be thinking 'I just want to play football'. I think that's a really difficult moment and eventually you have to make those decisions.

"I personally hope Raheem stays and there will be enough games this season but it is hard for a player. If any player said 'I have to leave', never would I complain about him doing that."

