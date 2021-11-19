How does West Ham's season compare with 2020-21?

We're over a quarter of the way through the Premier League campaign already with 11 games played, but how are West Ham doing compared with this point last season?

The Hammers finished sixth last term and things are looking even better this time round, with six more points than they had after 11 matches in 2020-21.

And we want to know how you're feeling about West Ham as we exit the third international break of the campaign and enter the extremely busy run-up to the festive period in the league.

Do you think David Moyes' side will finish higher or lower than in 2020-21?

Let us know here