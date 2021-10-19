BBC Sport

Rashford looking forward, not back

Published

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Marcus Rashford made his first appearance of the season for Manchester United at Leicester following shoulder surgery, and marked his return with a goal.

He was sitting alongside manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Tuesday's news conference before the game against Atalanta, and had this to say:

  • United were too open and too easy to play through against Leicester;

  • The players have spoken as a group about what went wrong in recent matches;

  • They analyse games even if they have won, if they feel they have not played well;

  • Players want to lift silverware this season, and have to find the difference between coming close and winning trophies;

  • He doesn't want to talk about injuries and says his focus is purely on the next game.