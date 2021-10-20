Liverpool will have to pay between 30m and 40m euros to sign RB Salzburg and Germany striker Karim Adeyemi, 19, who has also attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. (ORF - in German), external

Meanwhile, FC Dallas and United States striker Ricardo Pepi has alerted top European clubs including Liverpool and Bayern Munich by handing in a transfer request - but the 18-year-old has already agreed personal terms with Wolfsburg. (CBS Sport), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column