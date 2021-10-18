Man City 2-0 Burnley: The pick of the stats

Manchester City have won each of their last nine games against Burnley across all competitions by an aggregate scoreline of 32-1 - only against Watford (13), Bournemouth and Fulham (11 each) are the Citizens currently enjoying a longer winning run against a specific opponent.

City have taken 31 points from their last 33 available against Burnley in the Premier League (won 10, drawn one), since losing 1-0 at Turf Moor in March 2015.