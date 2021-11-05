Antonio Conte will get the best out of Tottenham's players like he did with Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan, says Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur.

"Romelu Lukaku was in love with Antonio Conte," said Terreur.

"I knew straight away, knowing Conte from following Italy and Chelsea, that he and Lukaku would be a match. They are both football freaks, they both like to be that underdog and that worked out really well.

"Conte really got the best out of Lukaku. At Chelsea, we still haven't seen the Inter Lukaku because Antonio Conte was on his back from day one when he arrived.

"His nutritionist put him on a strict diet; he got very hard training sessions at the beginning.

"When players don’t listen, Conte just likes to kill them. He killed Lukaku too at the beginning in front of the whole squad. In a video session, when he stops the video somebody knows he is in trouble. Lukaku responded to that in a positive way and he used that anger to become better.

"Conte will be very hard when players make mistakes. Players say he is basically a PlayStation manager: he pushes the buttons and he wants you to move where he is pointing."

Listen to more on Conte's managerial style from 21'00 on the Euro Leagues podcast on BBC Sounds