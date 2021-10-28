From bending it like David Beckham to crashing them home like Cristiano Ronaldo and the magical delivery of Matt le Tissier, this list has it all. But which free-kicks rank among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Le Tissier's free-kick for Southampton against Wimbledon is number one on Shearer's list, while it comes in third for Richards.

No conversation about Premier League free-kicks would be complete without focusing on dead-ball specialist Le Tissier. Right from the top drawer of the forward's compilation of worldies is his famous flick-up and volley against Wimbledon in 1994.

Shearer: He had to do more than just hit it, there is more technique involved. Someone has to get the pass right, then you've got to flick it up, which is a skill in itself, then you have to catch it as as sweet as possible. But not only catch it, get direction on it. For that reason, there is more skill to Le Tissier's free-kick than anyone else's on this list. Everything had to be done to perfection. It's so difficult to do. We have not seen very many like that. It's unique, that is why I've put it at number one.

Lineker: That one is special. I'll agree with Alan. It's so clever, so brilliantly worked out. And you have to have the guts to do that, because you could look like an absolute mug if you don't get the flick right.

Richards: You have sold it to me...

Who else made the cut?

