Norwich did 'right thing' sacking Farke - Sutton

Norwich City did "the right thing" parting company with manager Daniel Farke because the Germany had "lost his way", says former Canaries striker Chris Sutton.

The 45-year-old German was sacked on Saturday just hours after Norwich recorded their first win of the season against Brentford - a result that still leaves them five points adrift of safety.

"What they have done is made a decision to bring someone in on the basis they have enough time to keep Norwich in the Premier League," Sutton said on the Football Daily podcast. "Another four or five games down the line it would've been an impossible task.

"I think they've done the right thing in many respects if they felt they needed a different voice.

"Daniel Farke did a good job, but I do think he lost his way in the last couple of weeks."

Listen to more discussion about Norwich from 33'40 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds