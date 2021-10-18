Rodgers' Foxes rediscover themselves

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

This was Leicester City back to their best.

Brendan Rodgers has been struggling to find the formula to put the Foxes back on track, but rediscovered it here at the expense of hapless Manchester United.

Jonny Evans is a huge figure and his presence in defence not only provided calm and experience but also helps Caglar Soyuncu, who is a much better player with the Northern Ireland international at his side.

In midfield, Leicester were vibrant. James Maddison was a threat from the start and earned a standing ovation when he was substituted, while Youri Tielemans showed his quality with a glorious strike for an equaliser and another which was turned on to the post.

All the old Leicester trademarks were back - pressing, intensity, pace, passing. No wonder Rodgers was beaming at the final whistle.

And the oldest trademark of all made arguably the decisive contribution - the ageless tormentor Jamie Vardy scoring a brilliant goal to restore Leicester’s lead seconds after United had made it 2-2.

The Foxes finally rediscovered themselves.