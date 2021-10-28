From bending it like David Beckham to crashing them home like Cristiano Ronaldo and the magical delivery of Matt le Tissier, this list has it all. But which free-kicks rank among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Beckham and Ronaldo both make the list, with Beckham ranked seventh and eighth by Richards and Shearer respectively for his 2001 curler against Fulham. Meanwhile, Ronaldo's 2007 strike against Portsmouth is Richards' number one pick and ranks third for Shearer.

Lineker on Beckham: If this was a list for best free-kick takers rather than an individual free-kick, then Mr Beckham would feature much higher than either of you have got him. He is up there with the best free-kick takers of all time. This is a classic example of one of many he hit like that.

Shearer on Ronaldo: Those types of free-kick were being scored years before Ronaldo did that. On that particular one, this dip is amazing. You see the look on David James' face, he is staring at him thinking 'what the hell has he done there?'. It was a stunning strike.

Who else made the cut?

