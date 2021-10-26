Lijnders on injuries, changers & 'hearing us from Liverpool'
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has been speaking to the media before the Reds' Carabao Cup trip to Preston North End on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
On the injury front, Lijnders says James Milner will be out until after the next international break, while he also ruled Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho out of the game at Deepdale;
The Reds are expected to make several changes for tomorrow's match but Lijnders reiterated that Liverpool's priority is "to be good in game one of the season, in game number nine and in game number 38" regardless of the competition;
When asked about the atmosphere in the changing room after the 5-0 win against Manchester United on Sunday, Lijnders said he thinks "they could hear us in Liverpool," comparing the noise to the sound in the Wanda Metropolitano when Atletico Madrid equalised against the Reds in the Champions League last week;
Divock Origi's only goal so far this season came in the previous round of the Carabao Cup against Norwich but Lijnders described the striker as "one of the world's best finishers" with the Belgian set to feature tomorrow night.