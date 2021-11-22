Chalobah learning from his idols

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah says he will continue to learn from the experience of playing alongside one of his childhood heroes in Thiago Silva.

The 22-year-old made his 11th first-team appearance of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win at Leicester.

When Chalobah has been on the pitch in league fixtures this season, the Blues have only conceded two goals, both of which came from penalties.

Asked who influenced him as a defender, he said: "Thiago Silva was one of my idols growing up as a kid, and with how successful he’s been.

"It’s great sharing the pitch and training sessions with him. For me, as a young player, he is someone I need to look at for where I want to be, and where I want to go to.

"Antonio Rudiger has been a very big mentor for me since I first came here," added Chalobah.

"He took me in and helped me in training sessions. When I went out on loan, he told me what was needed."

Leaders Chelsea have the best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding only four goals this season, and Chalobah believes such on-field success "starts in training".

"It’s very competitive, even when we do small-sided training games," he added.

"Nobody wants to lose, and nobody wants to concede a goal. The mentality we have, within ourselves and what the manager demands from us, is shown in the games. We aren’t conceding and if you don’t concede, you win games."